These Riverside County government offices are closed for Fourth of July
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- n - Federal, state, county and local offices will be closed today in observance of Independence Day.
In Riverside County, the closures will also include administrative offices, courts, schools and colleges, libraries and recreation centers. There will be no mail delivery.
Trash collection for the city of Riverside, Burrtec Waste Services, CR&R Environmental Services and Waste Management of the Inland Empire will be delayed by one day. Riverside County landfills will also be closed.
Riverside Transit Agency, Dial-A-Ride and Metrolink trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.
