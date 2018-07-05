Thee arrested, accused in series of fire hydrant thefts throughout the valley

Cole Thomas, Richard Morales, and Lance Kinsler

Three arrested attempting to steal a fire hydrant in La Quinta.

According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Monday at around 3:30 a.m., officers saw Lance Kinsler and Cole Thomas in the area of Ave. 50 and Jackson removing fire hydrant caps and the bolts holding a fire hydrant to the ground.

Cole Thomas

Both Kinsler and Thomas were detained.

Lance Kinsler

An investigation revealed Kinsler was responsible for multiple fire hydrant and fire hydrant cap thefts in the cities of La Quinta, Coachella, and Indio.

The La Quinta Special Enforcement Team Officers, with the assistance of Coachella Community Action, found several parts belonging to fire hydrants after serving a search warrant at a residence in the 52000 Block of Calle Techa in Coachella. Richard Morales was also taken into custody at the residence.

Richard Morales

Authorities said the value of the fire hydrant thefts and damaged fire hydrants totaled over $45,000. Lance Kinsler, Cole Thomas, and Richard Morales have been booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio.

The La Quinta Police Department asks anyone with additional information on the crime to contact Deputy Angulo at 760-836-8990.

