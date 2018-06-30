Stop burglars while away on summer vacation

PALM DESERT, Calif. - If you are looking to beat the summer heat by getting out of the desert for a few days, or a few weeks, it's critical you do everything you can to make sure your home and property are secure from burglars while you are away.

According to the F.B.I., a home is robbed in the United States every 15 seconds, and when a home is left empty, it can become an even more inviting target for criminals.

To make sure you don't become a crime victim yourself, be sure to tune to "CBS Local 2 News at 5:30" Tuesday night, as we begin our series of special reports called "Summer Survival Guide". CBS Local 2 Morning Anchor Tom Tucker will present "Vacation Break in". You'll learn what you should do, and shouldn't do, to reduce the chances that you become a crime victim.

Watch Monday night at 5:30.

