Update: State Route 62 reopened after being shutdown due to collision

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif.- - Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 62 near Indian Canyon Drive leading into Morongo Valley. State Route 62 shut down at 10:50 a.m, and reopened around 11:35 a.m.

At around 10:26 a.m., a red Hyundai sedan spun out traveling north, struck the center divider and came to rest on the right-hand shoulder. It was raining around the time of the collision.No word on injuries in the Hyundai.

A Toyota Tundra pickup truck also struck the center divider. No injuries were reported in the Toyota.

A KESQ & CBS Local 2 news team member is en route to the scene. Stay with us for the latest on this developing story.

