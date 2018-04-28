Stands for You special report: Deadly Pools

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - There are almost too many swimming pools in the Coachella Valley to count. An aerial view shows them dotting the desert, a scattershot of blue oases.

As wonderful and refreshing as they are during our summer months, they can also be deadly - Tuesday on CBS Local 2 News at 5:30 Kris Long investigates in his special report, 'Deadly Pools.'

Long spoke with an emergency room doctor who has seen far too many drowning victims brought in for treatment, takes a look at some of the ways pool owners can make their pool areas safe, especially for kids, and heads to Palm Desert Aquatic Center to get a look at swim lessons for children and what professional lifeguards have to say about watching your kids around all water, not just pools.

Watch 'Deadly Pools' this Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2.

