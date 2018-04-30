Stagecoach traffic clogs Coachella Valley roadways following festival

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - With the Stagecoach Music Festival wrapped up in Indio, tens of thousands of country music fans streamed out of the Coachella Valley today, with most of the traffic flocking westward and causing congestion on the highways.



Westbound Interstate 10 between Indio and Beaumont, and the westbound 60 Freeway between Beaumont and Moreno Valley, carried the bulk of vehicles leaving the desert Monday morning.



At 11 a.m., traffic build-up was seen on Interstate 10 from Jefferson Street in Indio to the Banning Truck Scales, where a non-injury crash may be exacerbating the already-extensive congestion.

Drivers were also advised to watch for gusty wind conditions along the freeway, with gusts as high as 30 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.Motorists may consult http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ to monitor up-to-the-minute traffic conditions.

