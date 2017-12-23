Space X rocket launch visible throughout Coachella Valley
A Space X Rocket launched from the Vandenberg Air Force Base at around 5:30 pm was visible throughout the Coachella Valley.
According to the base, the rocket was scheduled to liftoff from the base at 5:27 p.m.
The rocket was visible all over Southern California by 5:30 pm as it launched 10 satellites as it tore through the cool night sky. The sight that reached Arizona, Mexico and had social media guessing what that bright light could be.
Be the first to know when news breaks: Download our news app here.
It's a large rocket with different stages which may explain why some folks thought they were seeing multiple lights, that would be the different stages. The shining light stayed lit in the night sky for around 15 minutes.
The Vandenberg Air Force Base announced in a press release that the launch was successful.
More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
News update in your inbox! Click here