Space X rocket launch visible...

A Space X Rocket launched from the Vandenberg Air Force Base at around 5:30 pm was visible throughout the Coachella Valley.

According to the base, the rocket was scheduled to liftoff from the base at 5:27 p.m.

The rocket was visible all over Southern California by 5:30 pm as it launched 10 satellites as it tore through the cool night sky. The sight that reached Arizona, Mexico and had social media guessing what that bright light could be.

Space X rocket launch visible throughout Coachella Valley

Be the first to know when news breaks:

Is that what this is? We saw 3 slow moving lights Burt’s from this and go over the San jacinto mountain range pic.twitter.com/xQWjfcn6tl — Tamara warman (@TamaraWarman) December 23, 2017

Just spotted this on the 10 from North Palm Springs @KESQ pic.twitter.com/cPdbgEXPin — derekhelmer (@derekhelmer) December 23, 2017

It's a large rocket with different stages which may explain why some folks thought they were seeing multiple lights, that would be the different stages. The shining light stayed lit in the night sky for around 15 minutes.

Courtesy of the Vandenberg Air Force Base

Courtesy of the Vandenberg Air Force Base

The Vandenberg Air Force Base announced in a press release that the launch was successful.

Watch our breaking news report minutes after the rocket was visible in the sky

