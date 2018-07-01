Three collisions slow traffic in Desert Center

DESERT CENTER, Calif. - It was a busy time late Friday night and early Saturday morning for first responders in Desert Center as CAL FIRE and officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to three collisions in the area in a span of about nine hours. Two of the crashes were fatal.

The first crash was a two vehicle traffic collision around Highway 62 Highway 177 in Desert Center. It happened at around 9:30 Friday night. Firefighters arrived at scene and reported a two vehicle traffic collision with significant front end damage to both vehicles, and a total of four patients.

Two people at the scene and were trapped; one inside each vehicle. The other two patients had moderate injuries and were both transported by an air ambulance to an area hospital.

A few hours later, another fatal crash happened just after 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway at the off ramp for SR-177 according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers said the vehicle crashed into the center divider. One person died at the scene.

A camping trailer detached from the vehicle and rolled off the road and into a ditch.

At around 6:30 a.m., another collision occurred where a man was hit by a vehicle on the Eastbound Interstate 10 west of Eagle Mountain Road. CAL FIRE said the man was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

No word yet on what caused following crashes.

