Man shot by deputy in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - An investigation into the second officer-involved shooting in the Coachella Valley this month was underway Sunday night. Authorities said one homeless man was left hospitalized and the roadway near the scene was shut down for hours.

It happened outside the Thousand Trails RV Resort on Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Thousand Palms around 8 a.m. A deputy with the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station was conducting an area check on a transient camp when he made contact with a male subject, said Sgt. Chris Willison. After doing a record check, the deputy discovered the man had a warrant out for his arrest.

"The deputy at that time went to place the suspect into custody, at which point in time the suspect brandished a weapon at the deputy and a deputy involved shooting occurred," Willison told KESQ News Channel 3's and CBS Local 2's Katie Widner.

The man, only identified as a 38-year-old resident of Thousand Palms, was treated at a local hospital.

"The suspect is expected to make a recovery and be treated and released," Willison said.

Willison would not say what type of weapon the man allegedly brandished, how many shots were fired by the deputy or where the suspect was hit, citing the ongoing investigation. The man could face charges, but what those charges would be has not been determined.

The unidentified deputy was not hurt in the incident and was put on paid administrative leave, per department protocol.

Varner Road, from near Washington Street to Avenue 38 was closed for the majority of the day while the incident was investigated.

On April 8th, a Cathedral City man was shot and killed by officers who had responded to a domestic disturbance call.