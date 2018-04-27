Senate confirms Palm Springs' Richard Grenell as Ambassador to Germany

KESQ & CBS Local 2

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Senate confirmed Richard Grenell as the U.S. ambassador to Germany on Thursday, filling the high-profile diplomatic position just in time for a White House visit this week by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In September, KESQ reported on the initial rumors around Grenell's potential appointment.

The vote was 56-42 for the former spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations. A longtime Fox News Channel commentator, Grenell has been controversial over his outspoken views on Twitter. The drawn-out debate became one example of Trump's difficulties to get key positions confirmed.

⭐CONGRATULATIONS @RichardGrenell!⭐



⭐CONFIRMED AS AMBASSADOR TO GERMANY⭐



⭐HIGHEST-RANKING GAY OFFICIAL EVER IN A GOP ADMINISTRATION⭐ pic.twitter.com/JopWaWWdeE — LogCabinRepublicans (@LogCabinGOP) April 26, 2018

Grenell served at the U.N. during the George W. Bush administration under four ambassadors - including John Bolton, now Trump's national security adviser.

Congrats to @RichardGrenell on his confirmation as Ambassador to Germany. I cant believe Dems made it take this long, but better late than never. Good luck. #GrenellConfirmed — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2018

He was the first openly gay ambassador nominated by Trump.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15