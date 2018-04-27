News

Senate confirms Palm Springs' Richard Grenell as Ambassador to Germany

First gay Ambassador nominated by Trump

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 01:20 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 04:40 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Senate confirmed Richard Grenell as the U.S. ambassador to Germany on Thursday, filling the high-profile diplomatic position just in time for a White House visit this week by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In September, KESQ reported on the initial rumors around Grenell's potential appointment. 

 

 

The vote was 56-42 for the former spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations. A longtime Fox News Channel commentator, Grenell has been controversial over his outspoken views on Twitter. The drawn-out debate became one example of Trump's difficulties to get key positions confirmed.

 

 

Grenell served at the U.N. during the George W. Bush administration under four ambassadors - including John Bolton, now Trump's national security adviser.

 

 

He was the first openly gay ambassador nominated by Trump.

