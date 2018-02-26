Security drills planned for Desert Sands Unified School District

INDIO, Calif.- - Desert Sands Unified School District spokeswoman Mary Perry has announced that two district schools will be conducting security drills this week. This announcement comes a week after considerable confusion took place involving the district when an Imperial High School threat was misattributed to Indio High School.

"I am going to do my best to let you all know when we are having drills at our schools so that you are prepared should parents and community members reach out regarding concerns that the drills are real incidents," read the statement from Perry.

Last week, Perry issued a statement relating to the unfounded spreading of rumors relating to school threats in the district.

"Students have made thoughtless comments and statements regarding school safety at various schools," writes Perry. "Each of these is taken VERY SERIOUSLY and is thoroughly investigated, in many cases with the involvement of law enforcement."