Runners hit the pavement for the Running from the Law 5K

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Hundreds of people took part in Saturday's Running from the Law race in Palm Springs.

The event was held at Ruth Hardy Park Saturday morning. The race was a little more than 3 miles long and runs through the old Movie Colony neighborhood.

This year, the race was selected as the host of the law enforcement 5K national championship. A $1,500 prize was awarded to the top three male and female law enforcement officers who finished first. It's sponsored by the Palm Springs Police Officers' Association and supports the Palm Springs Officers' Memorial Fund.

"The community is still there, they're still thinking about the officers. They're still showing the support for them and we appreciate that," said Joe Cook, president of the Palm Springs Police Officers' Association.

Those who took part included officers and deputies from across California, including California Highway Patrol officers.

