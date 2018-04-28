Ruiz honors local veteran, launches Bipartisan Congressional Burn Pit Caucus to raise awareness

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Local congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz continues his fight for veterans who believe burn pits have made them sick in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Last year, I-Team investigator John White highlighted the story of Jennifer Kepner, a local Air Force veteran who died in October of pancreatic cancer at the age of 39. Kepner lived a healthy lifestyle and had no other risk factors. She believed the cancer was caused by the pollution she was exposed to from her time working in the burn pits.

Ruiz was among those that spoke at her, where he promised to continue her fight in getting help for other veterans who believe the pits are the cause of a number.

Watch: Funeral held for local veteran

"Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and I have started this caucus because bureaucratic red tape at the VA and the DOD is denying our veterans the answers they deserve and the care they need," Ruiz said.

Ruiz announces creation of caucus

Right now, there are 10 Democrats and 11 Republicans on the Congressional Burn Pits Cactus.

