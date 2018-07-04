News

Roads shut down as police find illegal fireworks in a vehicle

Bomb squad detonates fireworks package

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 09:05 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 09:42 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department blocked off roads in Palm Desert after illegal fireworks were discovered inside a vehicle.

Police blocked off roads on Deep Canyon and HWY 111 shortly after 8 p.m. Bomb squad was called in to detonate the fireworks.

We are working to confirm if any suspects were arrested, stay with KESQ for any updates.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3  & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries