Roads shut down as police find illegal fireworks in a vehicle

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department blocked off roads in Palm Desert after illegal fireworks were discovered inside a vehicle.

Police blocked off roads on Deep Canyon and HWY 111 shortly after 8 p.m. Bomb squad was called in to detonate the fireworks.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Bomb disposal robot inspects illegal fireworks package

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Bomb disposal robot inspects illegal fireworks package

We are working to confirm if any suspects were arrested, stay with KESQ for any updates.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15