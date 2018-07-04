Roads shut down as police find illegal fireworks in a vehicle
Bomb squad detonates fireworks package
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department blocked off roads in Palm Desert after illegal fireworks were discovered inside a vehicle.
Police blocked off roads on Deep Canyon and HWY 111 shortly after 8 p.m. Bomb squad was called in to detonate the fireworks.
We are working to confirm if any suspects were arrested, stay with KESQ for any updates.
