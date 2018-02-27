Man dead after rollover in Palm Springs

One person dead after rollover in...

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A man is dead following a rollover in Palm Springs.

The rollover happened on Hwy 111, near Overture Dr. Police were notified of the rollover just before 3:30 pm.

Officers on scene told KESQ / CBS Local 2 that the vehicle was heading inbound on Hwy 111 at an unknown speed when the driver lost control and rolled over. Officers weren't sure how many times the vehicle rolled over.

Police confirmed that the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Officers weren't sure if the driver was wearing a seatbelt. The driver was the only inside the vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a doctor that had pulled over was performing CPR on the driver in an attempt to save their life but it was too late.

Palm Springs police closed lanes in inbound and outbound Hwy 111, those lanes are back open.

