Riverside Sheriff's Dept: "No credible threat" to Rancho Mirage High

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Rancho Mirage High School and local law enforcement are investigating a threatening post made on social media directed at the students of the high school. According to Deputy Armando Munoz of the Riverside County Sheriff's department, the incident is not considered a "credible threat at this time," and is only "rumors."

Rancho Mirage High School issued the following statement to parents and guardians this morning:

"We have been made aware of a post that was made on social media regarding a threat to the safety of our students. We have been investigating this concern along with law enforcement officials and have not found any credible information at this point."

KESQ & CBS Local 2 is currently investigating this case. Stay with us for the latest updates.

