Riverside PD seize over 600 pounds of fireworks, issue 51 citations

Credit: Riverside Police Department

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - A public safety task force issued more than 50 citations and seized 600 pounds of fireworks possessed by revelers in violation of the municipal code, Riverside police said today.



Sgt. Eric Detmer said that since the beginning of the week, the task force, staffed by sworn officers, firefighters and code enforcement personnel, has been busy enforcing regulations on pyrotechnics.



All 51 administrative citations for illegal possession and storage of devices were issued on the Fourth of July when individuals -- none of whom were identified -- were caught with fireworks, according to Detmer.



Roman candles, fountains, smoke bombs and firecrackers were impounded.



The municipal code bars any type of pyrotechnical devices from being used by private parties -- except those specifically permitted -- on the Fourth of July or any other day.



Riverside County has a similar ordinance that applies to all unincorporated communities.



According to Detmer, tips left via the city's 311 call center were key to the task force locating some of the violators.

