Riverside County is packed with parades & fireworks spectaculars this 4th of July

RIVERSIDE COUNTY - Parades and fireworks celebrating America's 242nd birthday are planned throughout Riverside County today.



Corona's traditional ``Main Street U.S.A Parade'' will begin about 9 a.m. at Ontario and Main streets, featuring law enforcement units, fire engines, marching bands, military hardware and show animals. The procession will travel about a mile, concluding at Olive and Main streets around noon. A fireworks show is set for 9 p.m. in Santana Park, 598 Santana Way.



Moreno Valley's ``Fourth of July Parade'' will get underway at 9:30 a.m. at Alessandro Boulevard and Frederick Street, concluding two hours later on Towngate Avenue. The celebration will continue at 2 p.m. in Morrison Park, near the intersection of Dracaea Avenue and Morrison Street, where a ``Family FunFest'' is planned, complete with several rock bands, a beer garden and kids' activities. Fireworks are scheduled after sundown.



The city of San Jacinto's ``Fourth of July Hometown Parade 2018'' will start at 10 a.m. outside the San Jacinto Unified School District Office, 2045 San Jacinto Ave. Tractors, classic cars, motorcycles and military equipment will be in the parade, led by members of each service branch, who will stop at Valley-Wide Recreation & Sport District Regional Park, 901 W. Esplanade Ave., where there will be a daylong barbecue and music fest, followed by fireworks after dark.



At 10 a.m., Temecula's ``Star Spangled Parade'' will be held, featuring the Temecula Valley Mounted Posse, Veterans of Foreign Wars, members of the American Legion, the Riverside County Fire Department, the Boy Scouts of America and other organizations. The parade will run east to west, from Old Town Front and Second streets to Sixth Street and Moreno Road. There will be pyrotechnics in Ronald Reagan Sports Park after dark.



In addition to the above venues, Independence Day fireworks shows are scheduled at the following locations, starting at 9 p.m.:

-- Banning, Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St.;

-- Beaumont, Stewart Park, Ninth Street and Orange Avenue;

-- Blythe, Colorado River Fairgrounds, 591 N. Olive Blvd.;

-- Canyon Lake, Skipper's Island, 22-200 Canyon Club Drive;

-- Lake Elsinore, off the levee, Lakeshore Drive;

-- Lake Elsinore, Storm Stadium, 500 Diamond Drive;

-- Palm Desert, Civic Center Park, Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue;

-- Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road;

-- Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino, Resort & Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope

Drive;

-- Riverside, Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery, 14th and Pine streets;

-- Riverside, La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave.; and

-- Riverside, Mount Rubidoux Park, 4706 Mt. Rubidoux Drive.



In Riverside County, private parties are prohibited from using fireworks except in Blythe, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio, where so-called ``safe and sane'' fireworks, certified by the state fire marshal, can be sold to the public.



The devices are mostly pyrotechnics that do not explode or fly, including sparklers, ground spinners, fountains, snappers and caps. Municipalities can authorize fireworks demonstrations, and the county grants permits for shows in unincorporated communities.



Under county Ordinance 858, fines for illegally storing, transporting or setting off fireworks can range from $500 to $1,000.



According to the fire department, any person who triggers a brush fire due to the illegal use of fireworks will be held responsible for all suppression costs.