Riverside County avg. gas price continues costly trend, rises for 10th time in 11 days

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose two-tenths of a cent today to $3.576, its highest amount since Aug. 26, 2015.



The average price has increased 10 of the past 11 days, rising 4.9 cents, including a half-cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The average price is 3.1 cents more than one week ago, 11.7 cents higher than one month ago and 58 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 50.3 cents since the start of the year.

