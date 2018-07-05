Residents across the valley celebrate 4th of July

Valley celebrates 4th of July

Residents all over the Coachella Valley gathered together to celebrate America's 242nd birthday. The people we spoke to today all shared one thing in common, American pride.

"It's a wonderful celebration of our freedom. we live in the greatest country in the world," said Mike Buskey, a Palm Desert resident.

Some local preferred to celebrate the day at home and fire up the grill.

"Hanging out with my parents for the Fourth of July. We're going to have a barbecue and it's going to be great," said Tori Jacobson, also of Palm Desert.

Others preferred to cool off with a dip in the pool.

"We're getting together with some friends by the pool and just enjoying some great food," Buskey said.

Meanwhile, the field was prepped for the annual Palm Springs Power baseball game.

"It's really fun to watch. and cheer on. and the fireworks after,"

A World War II Veteran sitting in the stands at the game looked back on his time in service.

"I saw thousands of dead American soldiers and they gave their life for our country. So Fourth of July is very important, it's when we got our independence and people have to remember that and be grateful," said George Ciampa, a 93-year-old WWII Veteran.

