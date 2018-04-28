Red light cameras in Cathedral City going away

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Cathedral City says their red light cameras will be going away soon.

The city council voted 4-1 earlier this week to cancel its contract with camera operator 'American Traffic Solutions' because of the amount of police time needed to keep the program going. Council member Greg Pettis voted against ending the program.

The three red light cameras have been in place since 2006 and cost the city $10,500 a month to operate. Chris Parman, communications manager for the city, said the cameras were originally put in place when the city was facing staffing challenges in the police department. The city now has a fully staffed police department. Officials also pointed to the fact that it takes two officers 84 hours per month to review footage and it would be better two place those officers on the streets preventing crime.

The cameras are still up at the intersections of Vista Chino and Date Palm, Date Palm and Ramon Road, and Ramon Road and Landau Boulevard.

The cameras will be taken down in June.

