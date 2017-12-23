Record holiday travel expected this year

Holiday traffic heading through the...

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Christmas is right around the corner and that means a busy holiday travel weekend is coming up. Tens of millions of Americans are plotting their way to their Christmas destination.

According to AAA, a record 107 million Americans expected to travel starting this weekend through January 1st with about 8.2 million of them here in Southern California.

A vast majority of travelers nationwide, about 97 million, will be doing so by car with about six and a half million people flying. In all nationwide, it's about a three percent uptick from last year's holiday travel. AAA says this is all thanks to a good economy. Staff at the Palm Springs International Airport say it has been busy and they are prepared to for the influx.

Palm Springs airport officials are asking departing travelers to check-in with the TSA website on what's allowed and not allowed on flights to save some headaches. They also ask travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight in order to get through security.

The airport in anticipation of all of the travelers coming in is also opening up it's economy lots later Friday morning starting at 8-30. Parking is $15 a day.

