Record-high scholarship total given away at 72nd Date Festival

INDIO, Calif.- - The 72nd Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival wrapped up on record-breaking note yesterday. This year, the Friends of the Date Festival handed out $50,350 worth of scholarships, a fair record. These numbers come courtesy of the Date Festival's end of event report, which touched on several major highlights of the yearly tradition.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services also faired well in the charitable department, finding forever homes for 139 dogs during their fair adoption efforts. This is the adoption event's fifth year. On the non-domesticated front, the Jr. Livestock Auction also saw big numbers, with a record-high $278,718.98 raised.

This year's festival drew just shy of 107,000 attendees in the opening weekend alone according to county officials.

The 73rd Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is slated for February 15-24 2019.