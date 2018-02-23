PSPD's fallen heroes honored with bill providing support for families of first responders

KESQ & CBS Local 2 - 2017 A bill named for slain Officers Gil Vega and Lesley Zerebny will be introduced this week by Rep. Raul Ruiz.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Watch the live stream of Rep. Ruiz's press conference announcing the legislation here.

A bill honoring the nation's first responders was introduced on the floor of the House of Representatives in the name of Palm Springs two murdered police officers.

The "Heroes Lesley Zerebny and Gilbert Vega First Responders Survivors Support Act" is authored by Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert), and aims to provide financial stability to families of public safety officers who have been killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

The father-in-law of slain Palm Springs Police Department Officer Lesley Zerebny approached the congressman, when he realized that in many parts of the country, families go through enormous financial hardship trying to provide for their children or spouses when a loved one is killed.

"This is not a political issue," said Matt Zerebny. "This is an issue of what we need to do to take care of these families."

Among other benefits, the bill would increase the death benefit for allow the average family to pay off a a mortgage and raise a child from birth to the age of 18.

Matt Zerebny said he met with the police chiefs, fire chiefs, and CHP representatives in the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire to improve and update the current benefits.

"So that the idea is, if I'm an officer killed, what would I want for my family? I would want them to be able to pay off the house, pay off the student loans, the credit cards," said Zerebny. "I would want them to be able to be debt free, and have enough money to raise the kids until they are 18."

"It is my understanding that there are some families still waiting from 2008 to get any benefits federally," continued Zerebny. "Unimaginably cruel, that you are going through unimaginable hell, and now you can't pay your bills and lose your home."

A news conference to discuss the bill will be held Friday, Feb. 23rd at the Palm Springs Police Department.