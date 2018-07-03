Protect your pets during the 4th of July

Protect your pets during the Fourth of July

The 4th of July is a great holiday for people but it's one of the most dangerous times of the year for pets.

Fireworks can frighten pets, the loud noises can startle them, often causing them to break through fences, gates, doors, even windows.

You can be proactive by making sure your pets are microchipped. Make sure the ID tags on your pet's collar have your current contact information. Most importantly, keep your pet indoors on the 4th, and don't take them to any firework shows.

"Make sure your dogs stay inside, your yards are reinforced. This is the time of year we get more calls about dogs leaving the area or roaming a neighbor's yard," said Officer Daniel Mora of Riverside County Animal Control.

Mora advises people if they have visitors over, to make sure they close any gates or doors.

On an average day, animal control impounds 150 dogs and cats. On the 4th of July, animal control impounds almost 300 dogs and cats.