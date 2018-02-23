News

Police seek public's help in identifying Palm Springs robbery suspect

The robbery took place on the morning of Feb 13.

Palm Springs police today sought the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last week.
   
The armed robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 at the am/pm store adjacent to the Arco gas station at the corner of Vista Chino and Sunrise Way.
   
Police say the man, whose face was covered with a bandana , pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

  
  
 He's believed to have made his getaway in a ``dark-colored compact sedan-type vehicle.''
   
Anyone with information on the robber's identity or whereabouts was asked to contact Detective Chris Jaeger of the PSPD Crimes Against Persons Unit at (760) 323-8129, or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to make an anonymous report.

