Police seek public's help in identifying Palm Springs robbery suspect
The robbery took place on the morning of Feb 13.
Palm Springs police today sought the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last week.
The armed robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 at the am/pm store adjacent to the Arco gas station at the corner of Vista Chino and Sunrise Way.
Police say the man, whose face was covered with a bandana , pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.
He's believed to have made his getaway in a ``dark-colored compact sedan-type vehicle.''
Anyone with information on the robber's identity or whereabouts was asked to contact Detective Chris Jaeger of the PSPD Crimes Against Persons Unit at (760) 323-8129, or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to make an anonymous report.
