Police investigating rollover crash in Whitewater

2 people were hospitalized for minor injuries.

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 09:24 AM PST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 09:36 AM PST

WHITEWATER, Calif.- - Palm Springs police are investigating a rollover crash at near the intersection of Highway 111 and Snowcreek Canyon Rd. in Whitewater. The crash occurred on Highway 111 southbound, west of Windy Point.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police. One lane of Highway 111 southbound is closed.

Police are waiting for a tow truck to arrive to reopen the lane. 

