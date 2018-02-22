Police investigating rollover crash in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Calif.- - Palm Springs police are investigating a rollover crash at near the intersection of Highway 111 and Snowcreek Canyon Rd. in Whitewater. The crash occurred on Highway 111 southbound, west of Windy Point.

Another rollover collision that #PalmSprings Police responded to. At least the second one this AM. Two ppl sent to hospital with minor injuries. Expect delays on SB 111 just west of Windy Point for about an hour as they tow the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/hShruwgpD7 — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) February 22, 2018

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police. One lane of Highway 111 southbound is closed.

Police are waiting for a tow truck to arrive to reopen the lane.

A KESQ & CBS Local 2 news team is on the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.

