Police in Cathedral City search for armed burglar

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Detectives with the Cathedral City Police Department are searching for an armed man suspected of burglarizing a home while the residents were inside.

According to a news release, it happened in the 29300 Landau Blvd. just after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said one of the residents encountered the man inside the home. The intruder then allegedly fled on foot with stolen property in hand.

The burglar is described as a man with long hair. He was wearing a green-colored sweatshirt. Police believe he is armed with a handgun. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 760-770-0300.

