People in local mountains, High Desert brace for snow

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - Winter weather is on its way to our area, bringing cold temperatures, a chance for rain in the Coachella Valley, and snow in our local mountains and in the High Desert.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are cautioning drivers in mountain areas to be prepared. Drivers should have snow chains, blankets, food and water ready to go.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for mountains

"You know there is never really much to do because it is never a lot of snow but whenever it is, it’s cool," said Chris Nussbaum of Yucca Valley.

The heaviest snowfall will be overnight, with periodic snow showers Tuesday that could be heavy at times. The snow will end Tuesday evening. Snow levels will drop from 5,000 feet early tonight to 2,500 to 3,000 feet Tuesday morning. Local snowfall over the highest mountains will be 12 to 18 inches.

Cities affected include Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Idyllwild, Pine Cove, Julian, and Pine Valley. Chains may be required, and you are urged to take precautions such as ensuring you have additional food and water available if traveling to the affected areas. Expect gusty winds in the mountains and foothills, too.

Here in the Coachella Valley, rainfall amounts could reach 0.10" to 0.20" of an inch. The chance of rain, and the amount likely to fall is higher in the West Valley.This storm system is the most vigorous in recent weeks and will be followed by a less powerful storm late Thursday into Friday which could also bring rain to the valley, and more snow to local peaks, including resort areas like Big Bear and Arrowhead.

