CABAZON, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver near an I-10 ramp in Cabazon Saturday morning, officials said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near a roundabout where Seminole Drive and Morongo Trail meet near the Morongo Casino, officials said.

It's unclear how badly the pedestrian was hurt, but authorities said paramedics were dispatched to the scene. There has been no word on whether the driver was arrested.