Palm Springs USO serves military members heading home for the holidays

USO in Palm Springs serves military...

Christmas break is underway at the Marine base in Twentynine Palms meaning many service men and women are heading home for the holidays.

About 250 Marines and sailors were celebrated at the Bob Hope USO in Palm Springs. The service members are dropped-off by bus to enjoy some food and conversation before continuing on to their destinations.

"'A lot of them always ask..how much do I have to pay?' Everything is free here at the USO for the active duty military and their families. So then they get a big grin and there's nothing better than a big smile. It's priceless," said Teresa Cherry, central manager at Bob Hope USO in Palm Springs. "We just want them to feel that they have a home away from home and this is how we say thank you."

All of us at KESQ / CBS Local 2 would like to wish happy holidays to everyone serving our country. Thank you for your service!