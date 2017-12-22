Palm Springs International Airport opens holiday parking

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Palm Springs International Airport opened its temporary economy parking lot Friday to accommodate the expected increase in travelers over the holidays.

The temporary lot located along Kirk Douglas Way opened at 8:30 a.m. Guests can park in the lot for $15 per day.

"Between the usual parking and this additional lot, there will be plenty of space to accommodate everyone traveling for the Christmas holiday,'' according to a city statement.

A complimentary shuttle will be available to transport travelers to and from the lot to the airport's main terminal during operating hours.

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15