Palm Springs elementary school hosts father/daughter dance

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 11:45 PM PST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 11:45 PM PST

Father daughter dance at elementary...

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Vista Del Monte Elementary School in Palm Springs hosted their 3rd annual Father/Daughter Dance Friday night. 

The evening included a DJ, photo booth, and a great opportunity for family bonding.

"I'm not always around because I'm in the military. So, I never know where I'm going to be. So every opportunity I get I try to be here to support her as best as I possibly can," said Germaine Maxwell, a father at the dance.

Aniyah Maxwell, Germaine's daughter, said she was excited to dance with her dad.

"Cause I can dance with him.  I didn't see him for two weeks," Aniyah said.

The event benefits the school's afterschool program.

