Palm Springs Community Service Awards recipients announced

CHP Officer Mike Radford honored

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Human Rights Commission announced Thursday, the recipients of its annual Community Service Awards “Promoting Universal Human Rights Close to Home."

This recipients are:

Lucy Debardelaben & Gail Christian - Palm Springs humanitarians Lucy and Gail are recognized for advocating for women through music. Together, they raise awareness of the diversity and talent of world-class female musicians who traditionally struggle for recognition and employment.

Metropolitan Community Church of the Coachella Valley – is recognized for their advocacy for equality, human rights and social justice. In addition, the church is well known for being one of the first to perform same-sex marriages and for suing the state of California (first in 1971) to recognize marriage equality.

The award ceremony, open to the public, will be held on Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Council Chamber at Palm Springs City Hall.