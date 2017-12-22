UPDATE: Palm Desert power outage affects customers

MGN Online

Palm Desert - Areas of Palm Desert were without power this afternoon due to downed power lines.

According to Southern California Edison, just before 1:00 p.m., an outage occurred after trees went into power lines Allesandro Road between San Pasquel and San Juan. According to the SCE outage website up to 1,025 customers were affected.

The Westfield Mall in Palm Desert was impacted by the outage, losing power during the holiday shopping rush.

Mall Spokeswoman Francesca Forrer told us that only half the mall was without power but it came back up just after 2:15 p.m.

As of 4:00 p.m., only 30 customers were without power and SCE estimates most power will be restored by 10:00 p.m.