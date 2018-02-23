Eastern Influence: The emerging Chinese market in the desert

The emerging Chinese market in the...

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - The Coachella Valley and surrounding areas are positioning themselves to be players for an emerging market in Asia where its citizens are becoming prolific travelers. The influx of travelers to California is already robust, and the numbers are only expected to grow.

Fantasy Springs International Commercial

Local organizations are taking steps to market the desert as an attractive area for shopping and leisure. This includes reaching out on different platforms used by potential Chinese travelers.

Chinese tour groups are marketing to the population living locally in the San Gabriel Valley to visit the Coachella Valley as well as an escape from the urban setting of Los Angeles.





