One man dead after drowning in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - One man has died after drowning at a Rancho Mirage home.

Firefighters responded to the 10 block of Ridgeline Way around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, said Tawny Cabral of CAL FIRE/Riverside County.

The call came in as a drowning after an adult male was found at the bottom of a pool, said Deputy Robyn Flores of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No details surrounding his identity have been released.

The Riverside County Sheriff's department is investigating, and as of 4:30 p.m., investigators were still at the scene, Flores said.

