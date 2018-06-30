News

One man dead after drowning in Rancho Mirage

Adult male died at the scene

By:

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 03:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 04:57 PM PDT

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - One man has died after drowning at a Rancho Mirage home.

Firefighters responded to the 10 block of Ridgeline Way around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, said Tawny Cabral of CAL FIRE/Riverside County.

The call came in as a drowning after an adult male was found at the bottom of a pool, said Deputy Robyn Flores of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No details surrounding his identity have been released.

The Riverside County Sheriff's department is investigating, and as of 4:30 p.m., investigators were still at the scene, Flores said. 

Check back and tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 for new details as they develop. 

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries