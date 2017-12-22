One displaced after La Quinta house fire

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Firefighters contained a house fire in the Rancho La Quinta Country Club Friday morning.

The fire was reported at 7:11 a.m. on the 48000 block of Via Solana.

When crews arrived, they reported the house had a significant roof collapse.

The fire was contained by 8 a.m. and the American Red Cross was called to assist one adult who was displaced by the fire.

According to Cal Fire, crews will stay on scene for three to four hours for extensive overhaul.

