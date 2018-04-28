News

Two vehicle crash into ditch in Desert Hot Springs

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 05:18 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 07:35 PM PDT

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Emergency responders are on the scene of an overturned vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Avenue 20 and Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Traffic is severely backed up in the area. Five people have sustained minor injuries. 

A KESQ & CBS Local 2 news team is on scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story. 

