Two vehicle crash into ditch in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Emergency responders are on the scene of an overturned vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Avenue 20 and Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Traffic is severely backed up in the area. Five people have sustained minor injuries.

A KESQ & CBS Local 2 news team is on scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.

