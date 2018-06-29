Banning officer-involved shooting

BANNING, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriffs Department was investigating an officer-involved shooting in Banning Thursday evening.

A pursuit suspect was transported to an area hospital after officers say he got out of his vehicle armed with a firearm.

A sheriffs department statement said Beaumont Police had tried to stop a motorist at Highland Springs Avenue and Sun Lakes Boulevard in the City of Banning at 5:04 p.m.

The driver reportedly refused to stop. A pursuit wound through the city until the driver got out of the vehicle at Old Idyllwild Road and San Gorgonio Avenue.

The driver was reportedly armed with a firearm, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect has not yet been named. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's department is conducting the independent investigation using investigators from the Central Homicide Unit.

The officer who fired the gun has been placed on administrative leave per Beaumont Police Department's policy and has also not been publicly identified.

