New program aims to fund maintenance, upkeep of CV Link

New program aims to fund maintenance...

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - A new program unveiled by the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) is aiming to defray the costs of maintaining the upkeep of the CV Link. CVAG unveiled the "Adopt-a-Link" program Friday during the grand opening of the first completed stretch of the CV Link.

There were cheers of joy and an embrace, as Renova Energy Corp. became a partner in helping fund the CV Link. The business is the first one to be a part of the program.

“We like firsts," Vincent Battaglia, CEO and founder of Renova Energy Corp., said. "We like to initiate and we like to make things happen.”

A new program is helping fund upkeep of the @CV_Link and it's enlisting the help from the community. Details tonight on @KESQ and @LocalTwo @SamBensonSmith pic.twitter.com/J0xqEE0bEw — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) February 27, 2018

He worked with the CVAG to help develop a way to fund maintenance and operations of the CV Link after some concerns were raised. Eventually they came up with the Adopt-a-Link program, allowing public and private entities to fund a part of the pathway. Renova Energy adopted the first completed stretch from Vista Chino in Palm Springs to Ramon Road in Cathedral City.

“We’re going to take this a segment at a time," Battaglia said. "That’s how you eat an elephant...one bite at a time."

According to documents from CVAG, the planned fifty mile pathway is estimated to cost about $668,000 a year for operations and maintenance. The high estimate was over $1 million and the lower estimate was towards $500,000.

Battaglia estimates his company’s three year commitment for their section to cost between $8,000 to $10,000, with his workers making sure the area stays clean.

“They're making sure that there’s no trash, making sure the graffiti is handled," he said.

Erica Felci, governmental projects manager at CVAG, said the city of Cathedral City would also help out with maintenance along the entire completed section, including the portion in Palm Springs and work with Renova Energy.

The business will also be enlisting the help of clients from Desert Arc, an organization that helps provide work for those with disabilities. Desert Arc officials said the CV Link is bringing new opportunities for them.

“The clients are real excited to be a part of something that they will be able to enjoy throughout the Coachella Valley," Angelique Ontiveros, Director of Business Development with Desert Arc, said.

Battaglia hopes his involvement will help convince other businesses in the Coachella Valley to adopt a section.

“To bring all of your employees together, to beautify a segment, to own a segment," he said. "You own a part of the valley, when you own a part of CV Link.”

Both Felci and Battaglia said the details of Renova's commitment were being finalized, and Battaglia said he is aiming on beginning work in April.