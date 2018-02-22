Nelda Linsk to join Palm Springs Walk of Stars

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Longtime Palm Springs resident Nelda Linsk will be honored today with the dedication of a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.



The 2 p.m. ceremony will be held near the Sonny Bono statue at 155 South Palm Canyon Drive in front of La Plaza Center and is part of the ongoing Modernism Week celebration, which continues through Sunday.



Speakers at the star dedication will include local philanthropist Helene Galen, Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Executive Director John Thoresen and Sinatra's son Robert Marx.



Linsk moved to the desert with her husband Joseph in 1965, where she has since worked as a realtor and served numerous humanitarian causes, including sitting on the board of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, ACT for Multiple Sclerosis and the Desert Healthcare Foundation.



Linsk was also immortalized in a 1970 photograph titled ``Poolside Gossip,'' depicting her and close friend Helen Dzo Dzo Kaptur lounging by the pool at Linsk's Palm Springs home.



"It's extraordinary how much that photograph of Nelda poolside with Helen has taken over the imaginations of so many residents and visitors who come to live, work, and play in Palm Springs,'' said Palm Springs Board of Tourism Director Mary Jo Ginther. ``It's an image of year-round sunshine and a relaxed resort lifestyle that picture perfectly portrays the magic that makes Palm Springs like no place else.''

Attendance at the dedication is free and open to the public.

