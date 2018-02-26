Mother set on fire at Indio business dies from injuries

Colton, Calif. - The mother who was severely burned on the loading dock of an Indio business in January has died, officials confirm.

Francisca Ramirez was allegedly doused in accelerant and set on fire by her son, Israel Guardado Ramirez, early in the morning of January 26.

Francisca Ramirez died Sunday evening, according to the Riverside County Coronor and Indio Police Department.

She had suffered severe burns from her knees up and had undergone skin graft operations several days after the attempted murder.

Since then, she's been undergoing intensive treatment at Arrowhead Burn Center in Colton.

Last week, we reported that family members confirmed Ramirez was on life support.

According to Francisca's family members, she is "no longer with" them and is being kept alive by breathing machines. She has been fighting fever, infections, and is suffering from pancreatic failure. She no longer has use of her arms.

"She fought and fought, but unfortunately she will no longer be with us," said a statement released by the family.

Felony charges are filed against Israel Guardado-Ramirez, 36, of Salt Lake City. Ramirez pled not guilty to charges of torture and attempted murder at the beginning of February. He is being held on $1 million bail.

According to John Hall, the Riverside County District Attorney's public information officer, the prosecution will be taking a "look at the evidence in the case and make a determination whether to amend the criminal complaint," following Francisca Ramirez's death. The meeting will take place "in the near future," ahead of Israel Guardado-Ramirez's next court date on March 19th.

The motive for the attack, according to investigators, is a domestic dispute over child custody.

Prosecutors have not yet announced if additional or upgraded charges will be filed in the case, since the victim has died.

Guardado had been "living out of his car" and has links to the states of Florida and Utah. According to the investigation, he came to Indio with the purpose of "settling matters" with family members which included his mother.

WATCH: Family members identify mother burned at Indio business

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

News update in your inbox! Click here

Download the KESQ / CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more