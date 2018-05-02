May Day protest held in Indio

May Day celebration

Millions across the nation and right here at home came together to support immigrants and promote workers rights.

In Indio, a peaceful protest was held commemorating the working immigrants here in the Coachella Valley. It's all for 'May Day' or International Workers Day.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

It's held each May 1 to celebrate the struggles of laborers. Today's rally aimed to promote proactive messages that continue to highlight the hard work and dedication of our valley's immigrant workers.

"Our whole messaging is to change the narrative of our fellow immigrant population right. We're seeing huge rhetoric come down at the national level. We know that's not the story here of our immigrants here so the whole purpose is really to bring dignity to the immigrant demographic," said Eric Lemus, an organizer for Coachella Valley Immigrant Dignity.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Border patrol agents were at the protest to show support of the protestors first amendment rights and to answer any questions or concerns about the rights of immigrants.