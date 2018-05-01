May Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Waring International Piano Competition

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - The May Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is the Waring International Piano Competition.

The program's mission is: "to excite, educate, and engage the community at large with the joy of classical piano by presenting, promoting, and nurturing classic music through live piano performance including international competitions, concerts, and local educational outreach programs for all ages."

The $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will have a major musical impact on the area; the program will be bringing professionals to Sea View Elementary School in Salton City to teach the students to play keyboards and other basics of music.

"The goal of this outreach program is to encourage young students to learn an instrument. Music instruction is proven to increase children’s abilities in math and reading," reads a statement regarding the program's receipt of the grant. "The piano, in particular, exercises both sides of the brain because both hands work independently and together."

But Waring International Piano Competition isn't stopping at Sea View; the organization is "looking to continue similar programs in other east valley schools and after-school programs," as per the statement.

For more information of Waring International Piano Competition, go to their website at www.vwipc.org.

