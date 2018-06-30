Manhattan in the Desert's Palm Desert location to close

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Manhattan in the Desert's Palm Desert location is closing its doors permanently this Sunday.

Manhattan in the Desert's Palm Springs location will remain open and will absorb some staff from the Palm Desert location.

The restaurant, located at 74-225 Highway 111, opened in the fall of 2014.

Despite its prime location near the bustling El Paseo shopping district, dwindling summer patronage made it difficult to maintain such a sizable operation.

