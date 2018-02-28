Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - A man sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Varner Road between Monterrey St. and Cook St. in Thousand Palms. California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run accident.

This morning at approximately 7:33 a.m., CHP received reports of a male laying on the side of the road on Varner. Units arrived at the scene at 7:45 a.m. and found a man who sustained major injuries. The accident occurred sometime in the early morning hours, according to CHP.

"We don't know much of anything. We don't have an ID on the man hit yet," said Mike Radford of CHP. "We don't know what type of vehicle hit the man. We just know that he was hit this morning at an unknown time and he sustained major injuries. He was taken to Desert Regional."

Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for the latest updates on this story.