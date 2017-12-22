Man pleads not guilty to alleged DHS home burglary charges

Courtesy of Desert Hot Springs Police Department

Related Headline Three arrested after residential burglar

INDIO, Calif. - A man who allegedly burglarized a Desert Hot Springs home and threatened arresting officers pleaded not guilty Thursday to burglary, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest charges.

Marcus Kennedy, 25, is accused along with Danny Valdez, 25, and Isaiah Stagg, 27, of breaking into a home in the 67900 block of Ava Court on Oct. 30. The trio were caught about three miles from the scene after police spotted a green Mitsubishi that matched the description of a car seen leaving the home about 10 a.m.

Courtesy of Desert Hot Springs Police Department (L to R) Marcus Kennedy, Isaiah Stagg, Danny Valdez

Courtesy of Desert Hot Springs Police Department (L to R) Marcus Kennedy, Isaiah Stagg, Danny Valdez

Stolen property was allegedly found inside the car, according to police.Valdez and Stagg pleaded not guilty to burglary and receiving stolen property counts last month, but Kennedy was freed on $85,000 bail.

He was initially set to be arraigned last Friday but never showed up, leading a judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest. Probation officers took him into custody Tuesday morning at his Desert Hot Springs home.

A judge recently approved a bail increase request from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, which alleged that Kennedy made threats to officers shortly after his Tuesday arrest.

While transporting him, the bail increase request states that Kennedy told the arresting officers that they would "get theirs'' and that they were "lucky they have badges on.''

Kennedy, who's being held on $250,000 bail, is slated to return to court along with his co-defendants on Dec. 27 for a felony settlement conference.

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15