Man dead after being struck by vehicle Sunday morning in Indio

A 65-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Indio.

According to a news release from the Indio Police Department, officers responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Avenue 44, west of Golf Center at approximately 3:42 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Desert Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The news release also mentioned that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver told officers that they did not see the man in the roadway.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the man and notifying his next of kin.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this accident is encouraged to contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051.

