Man arrested in connection with Palm Desert illegal fireworks investigation
The contraband fireworks were detonated Tuesday.
PALM DESERT, Calif. - - A man has been arrested in connection with a Palm Desert fireworks investigation that led to extensive road closures on Tuesday. 43-year-old Charles Salvador was arrested just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday and was booked into Indio Jail about six hours later.
Salvador was booked on felony charges of possessions of explosives and possession of ammunition by a felon. He is being held on 50,000 bail.
On Tuesday, police blocked off roads off Deep Canyon Drive and Highway 111 shortly after 8 p.m. A bomb squad responded to the scene to detonate the explosives found in a vehicle.
Salvador is set to appear in court on Friday at 8.a.m. at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
