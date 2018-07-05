Man arrested in connection with Palm Desert illegal fireworks investigation

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM DESERT, Calif. - - A man has been arrested in connection with a Palm Desert fireworks investigation that led to extensive road closures on Tuesday. 43-year-old Charles Salvador was arrested just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday and was booked into Indio Jail about six hours later.

Salvador was booked on felony charges of possessions of explosives and possession of ammunition by a felon. He is being held on 50,000 bail.

On Tuesday, police blocked off roads off Deep Canyon Drive and Highway 111 shortly after 8 p.m. A bomb squad responded to the scene to detonate the explosives found in a vehicle.

Salvador is set to appear in court on Friday at 8.a.m. at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

